Slideshow: Extrusion 2018 Speaker Highlights
For two-and-a-half days in September, the extrusion world focused on Cleveland and the Extrusion 2018 conference and exhibit.
In its fourth year, the annual Extrusion event shifted to Cleveland and the Huntington Convention Center from Sept. 18-20. That new space allowed for the exhibit space (with 85 companies) and the general session to be combined for first time. Drawing 600 to the shores of Lake Erie, Extrusion 2018 was sponsored by 26 companies and featured more than 70 presentations. If we missed you in Cleveland (or if you came and want a visual recap) click through the slide show to see some highlights from those speakers.