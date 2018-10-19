Slideshow: Extrusion 2018 Speaker Highlights

For two-and-a-half days in September, the extrusion world focused on Cleveland and the Extrusion 2018 conference and exhibit.

Rajiv Sivaraman of Siemens discussed practical application of Industry 4.0. “It's not just about connecting an asset to the cloud; it’s how you do that,” Sivaraman said. “Bring data together; contextualize it; and make better decisions.”

Willem Sundblad, CEO & founder Oden Technologies, presented the concept of intelligent industrial automation. “Manufacturing data has been siloed into systems that weren’t meant to handle data," Sundblad said. “We need to learn what perfect production is. We are in a place to do this; we just have to listen to the data.”

Dan Barlow, of Integrated Control Technologies, had a humorous if sobering observation for extruders running older lines. “If Ebay is your strategic supplier, you might have a problem," Barlow joked, also noting that today's customers are more sophisticated, and they expect process documentation.

Braulio Polanco, founder of Systematic Extrusion, presented on DOE for scientific extrusion. Design of experiments studies can determine the direction and magnitude of process inputs, Polanco explained, adding that processors can learn to predict how changes to inputs will impact outputs.

Vijay Kudchadkar, polymer engineer, Compuplast North America presented on how extruders can optimize a fluted mixer. Designs can either undercut alternating flights or all flights—Kudchadkar noted that the former can be better, giving extruders a shearing wipe and a cleaning wipe.

Joseph Dziedzic, product manager at ACS Group, talked about improving efficiency and capabilities of resin handling, including “KISS”—keep it simple and standard. “If your plant has been around a while, what can happen is maintenance put a pump in as a spare and it might not be matched to the system," Dziedzic noted.

John Christiano, VP technology at Davis-Standard, discussed instrumenting an extruder for IIoT. “In some ways, machinery manufacturers are selling a service, including maintenance, rather than just selling a machine—it's becoming machine as a service," Christiano said. “Expect more use of historical trends to predict future performance.”

Chris Rauwendaal, president of Rauwendaal Extrusion Engineering Inc., offered an analysis of extruder reheating after shutdowns and the impact that an air gap between material and barrel can have. In addition to adding process time, the air gap can also cause oxidative degradation of material.

In its fourth year, the annual Extrusion event shifted to Cleveland and the Huntington Convention Center from Sept. 18-20. That new space allowed for the exhibit space (with 85 companies) and the general session to be combined for first time. Drawing 600 to the shores of Lake Erie, Extrusion 2018 was sponsored by 26 companies and featured more than 70 presentations. If we missed you in Cleveland (or if you came and want a visual recap) click through the slide show to see some highlights from those speakers.