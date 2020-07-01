Two for One: Molding, Extrusion Conferences Co-Located in October

Over the years you may have attended of one our webinars. These are hour-long presentations on a Go-to-Meeting platform. Registration is generally free, and those who attend can interact with the presenter and ask questions. We archive these presentations on our website. If you go to ptonline.com, click on the Events dropdown on the top navigation bar and select webinars, you’ll see lengthy list of webinar we have coming up (feel free to register) and those that have been held over the last year.

These webinars have been very well-attended over the years. But since the coronavirus pandemic, attendance at our webinars has in some cases doubled or quadrupled. Clearly, people working from home are taking advantage of the opportunity to catch up on technology and emerging trends and, well, learn.

As states begin to loosen restrictions on travel, we hope this desire to learn continues. To grow as a professional—and to help your company evolve and grow along the way—the learning must never stop. I’m a firm believer that as we emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis, there will be opportunities for the entire plastics supply chain—including processors—to expand their business as new opportunities come to the fore.

I bring all of this up because, as I write this column in mid-June, we are still a go for the Plastics Technology sixth annual Extrusion Conference. And not only that: This year, Extrusion 2020 will be co-located with Molding 2020. (We had to reschedule Molding 2020 from its original March 17-20 date because of the pandemic.) Both conferences will be at the Donald J. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., Oct. 13-15. Both technical programs have been finalized. Turn to p. 17 of this issue for more information on Molding 2020 or point your browser to moldingconference.com. Turn to p. 51 for more information on Extrusion 2020 or point your browser to extrusionconference.com.

Both Extrusion 2020 and Molding 2020 are educational conferences where industry leaders discuss the latest developments in various molding processes, equipment, materials and management techniques, with special emphasis on adding value to your business. Both place a heavy emphasis on best practices. Both feature morning general sessions that focus on broad topics, with afternoon breakout sessions that hone in on more specific areas.

Anyone who registers for either conference will have unfettered access to both. Of course, we don’t expect all that much moving about between conferences, but it’s possible, for instance, that a blown film processor who registered for Extrusion 2020 might be interested in a presentation on smart manufacturing on the docket for Molding 2020. If that’s the case, he or she can simply walk to the other side of the hall and sit in. It’s also possible, of course, that a process engineer who registered for Molding 2020 may work for a company that also does some complimentary profile extrusion. In that scenario, such an attendee can check out any or all sessions in the Extrusion 2020 Pipe/Profile/Tubing track. We will have ample signage and staff at the combined event so everyone will know what is happening and when.

Importantly, we’ve synchronized our programs so that all networking opportunities—breaks, lunches, receptions—occur at the same time. So as an attendee you’ll be able to visit all exhibitors and rub elbows with all attendees at both events.

I recommend that you bookmark our conference websites check there regularly for updates to the agenda, exhibitors and sponsors, registration, and hotel information.

One final note: We are carefully monitoring the five-phased reopening plan for businesses by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Our events team will continue to provide updates as we learn more regarding the state’s plan for hosting conferences and trade shows this fall.