Combined company to offer wide array of compounding equipment, including novel Ring Extruder.

The parent company of compounding machine builder Century Extrusion, Traverse City, Mich., has purchased a supplier of a novel machine that Century has been representing since 1998.

CPM Holdings Inc., Waterloo, Iowa, announced the purchase of Extricom Batch Extruder & Components, a German machine builder that developed the multi-screw Ring Extruder for compounding high-viscosity materials. The Ring Extruder debuted at K 1998, and was introduced by 3+ Extruder GmbH, at the time an Extricom sister company. The unique machine can be furnished with three to 12 screws that co-rotate around a static core, which distinguishes it from more traditional planetary extruders. Extricom also supplies twin-screw extruder replacement parts. Century licensed the Ring Extruder technology and has been selling the machine since then.

"The merger of twin-screw and Ring Extruder technologies offers customers the widest portfolio of compounding equipment and parts in the world," says Charlie Spearing, g.m. of global twin-screw operations. Adds Markus Blach, former owner of Extricom who will remain with the company, "We our expanded portfolio of compounding equipment and world-class process and applications group, we will deliver highly innovative solutions to a wide array of applications."

CPM did not disclose financial terms of the transaction. CPM also owns Ruiya Extrusion of China.