February 2017—55

With a reading of 55 in February, the Gardner Plastics Business Index grew for the second month in a row and at its fastest rate since January 2015. In general, the industry has trended up since July 2016.

New orders and production both grew at a very strong rate. The rate of growth in new orders was the fastest since March 2016. And the rate of growth in production was slightly slower than last month, but still very strong. The backlog index dipped back into contraction after expanding for just one month. However, the trend indicated that capacity utilization should increase in 2017. Employment increased for the second straight month and at the fastest rate since January 2015. Exports continued to contract but at a slightly accelerating rate since October 2016. Supplier deliveries continued to lengthen.

Material prices increased at a significantly accelerating rate in each of the last three months. The index was at its third-highest level ever, behind only January and February 2013. Prices received increased for the fifth time in six months. The rate of increase has rapidly accelerated. Also, that index reached its highest level since the survey began in December 2011. Future business expectations remained strong as the index was above 80 for the second month in a row.