AUTOMOTIVE PLASTICS: New Thermoplastic Solutions Redefine ‘Performance’ from All Angles

Jeffrey Helms, global automotive OEM corporate accounts director at Celanese Engineered Materials, Irving, Texas, exemplifies others’ responses in noting that vehicle fuel economy and CO2 emission targets are the two biggest drivers and challenges in the global auto- motive market. Driving materials developments are hotter under-hood temperatures associated with downsized and turbocharged internal combustion engines, and an increase in electrification with a corresponding need to reduce vehicle mass to increase vehicle range. “Each of these is driving the need for material advances in thermoplastics. Cost-effective metal replacement for component and vehicle structures are creating increases in demand for thermoplastic composites and engineering thermoplastics along with processing methods to enable large-scale production capability. Higher underhood temperatures are driving highly engineered plastics to provide the durability that consumers demand.”

Helms also sees increasing demand for power electronics in both vehicle interior and exterior. “You can imagine these systems will continue to grow as more active safety systems are incorporated, culminating in a growing fleet of autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles” He notes that Celanese is working with both OEMs and component suppliers to help them manage heat dissipation in these devices while minimizing the added part weight and cost.

Mike Chiandussi, powertrain market segment specialist at BASF Corporation - Engineering Plastics, Florham Park, N.J., notes that powertrain and chassis account for more than 50% of the total weight of the vehicle. “It’s logical to take mass out of the largest pieces of the pie per se.” He notes that thermoplastics allow one to achieve complex geometries and design while driving weight out of the vehicle. But He also identifies technical challenges such as high-operating temperatures and chemical wear.

LANXESS Corporation, Pittsburgh, sees OEMs targeting improvements in the powertrain, aerodynamics, and overall weight to meet global fuel-efficiency regulations. With the introduction of more small, turbo-charged engines and exhaust-recovery systems, the demand is for materials that can withstand higher engine operating temperatures in a smaller space. Cooling systems also are operating at high temperatures, explains, Jose Chirino, Americas technical director at Lanxess’ high-performance materials business unit. Adds BASF’s Chiandussi, “We predict that about 20% of all turbocharger applications will require a high-heat- resistant plastic as engine temperatures increase.”