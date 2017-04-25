Block Cavities and Keep Molding

AN ‘EXTREME’ EXAMPLE

To illustrate the procedure using these control techniques, a trial was conducted at our sister company, Synventive Molding Solutions, in its lab in Peabody, Mass., using a four-cavity direct valve-gated mold (Fig. 4). In the first set of trials, automatic hot-runner balancing and switchover from injection to holding stage was achieved by melt-front detection with a cavity-temperature sensor. First one cavity was blocked, then two cavities, and finally three cavities of the four-cavity mold. Blocking three of four cavities means 75% of the cavities were blocked, which is quite extreme but will prove the concept.

The results in Fig. 5 show that the weight differences between the parts from the different cavities are bigger than the weight differences of the parts from the same cavities when using different numbers of open cavities. This is exactly what you want to achieve— the weight of the parts is basically independent from the number of cavities you are using.

As seen in Fig. 6, the switchover position from injection stage to holding stage is traveling backwards to higher cushion values when fewer and fewer cavities are open and less material needs to be injected. It is also clearly recognizable that the difference between switchover position and cushion is getting smaller as more cavities are blocked. That observation makes sense because the fewer the cavities that are getting filled, the less plastic that has to be delivered to compensate for shrinkage in the unblocked cavities. It appears that the weight of the parts is independent of the number of cavities used, but the shear rate in the cavities is changing, which might influence the quality of the parts. For example, if processing materials with a high glass content, the glass fibers get more aligned at a higher shear rate than if processed at a lower shear rate. A higher shear rate means the flow-front velocity is higher, which will produce parts with a more shiny surface when using highly glass-filled materials. Figure 7 shows the cavity-pressure and cavity-temperature curves of the filling phase with all the cavities open, one cavity blocked, two cavities blocked and finally three cavities blocked.

It can be recognized that the balance time (time from injection start until the melt front reaches the cavity-temperature sensor) is getting shorter as more cavities get blocked and the plastic volume flow coming from the barrel of the injection machine stays the same. From an injection molding point of view, this balance time is very similar to the fill time, depending on the location of the temperature senstors in the cavities. The cavity-temperature sensors in the blocked cavities are measuring the cavity temperatures only, as no melt reaches the sensors since the cavities are blocked. In addition, it can be observed taht the slope of the cavity pressure curves get steeper as more cavities are blocked. The reason for that is the increasing melt-front velocity.

SHEAR-RATE CONTROL

The effect of the shear rate changing according to the number of cavities blocked can be eliminated with a shear-rate controller. The basics of such a controller start with measuring the shear rate in the cavity. The shear rate in this case can also be correlated with the melt-front velocity or the time between the melt front reaching two cavity sensors. Usually the first sensor that gets reached by the melt front is a cavity-pressure sensor, typically located near the gate. A cavity-pressure sensor in this position provides the additional benefit of measuring the shear stress and with that, the viscosity in the cavity, as well (Fig. 8). The second cavity sensor is normally a cavity-temperature sensor as it is less expensive than a cavity-pressure ssensor, and only the time when the melt reaches the sensor is of interest in this case.

The shear rate or melt-front velocity in the cavity is directly linked to the injection speed of the molding machine. So by using a shear-rate controller (such as Priamus FillControl Control P software), one is automatically controlling the injection speed of the molding machine. During every cycle, the shear rate is measured in the cavity and compared with the set value, and if there is a difference, a new value for the injection speed is sent to the controller of the injection machine.

When applying the shear-rate controller in our trial, it can be seen that the balance time stays consistently at about 1100 millisec (Fig. 9). This means the shear rate and flow-front velocity stay the same, regardless of the number of cavities blocked. Also, the slope of the cavity pressure curves stays the same.

After reviewing the weight of the parts made while applying the shear-rate controller (Fig. 10), it is apparent that the differences between the weights in the same cavity got even smaller when blocking one, two, or three cavities. Again, the switchover position and cushion will increase as more cavities are blocked (Fig. 11). So by using shear-rate control it was possible to achieve not only a consistent shear rate and melt-front velocity, but also an even smaller difference of the part weights independent of the number of cavities blocked.