Former Has a Full-Blown Focus on Sustainability

Shepherd is a full-service former, offering process/product design and development, prototyping/sampling, and in-house tool building. Shepherd also offers a variety of post-forming assembly, trimming, and decorating operations. The latter include distortion or so-called contour printing. In this process, a distorted version of an image is printed on the sheet before it’s formed in such a way that the printed image appears undistorted in the 3D finished part.

Most of its RPET products are formed into consumer packaging, direct-food-contact packaging, or material-handling trays, though the processor also offers other specialty rigid plastic products. Shepherd has been working with reclaimed material since the early 1990s. The firm has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability beyond its efforts in recycling. In 2009, Shepherd launched a three-part energy-saving retrofit project, focusing on both electrical and water consumption.

In phase one, the company replaced some of its metal halide 400W and fluorescent T12 style units used in the production areas with T8 and T5 energy-efficient fluorescent lighting. In the first year alone, this effort cut Shepherd’s energy consumption by 13,765 kWh.

In phase two, Shepherd focused on water consumption. Its process uses cooling water to control the temperature of both forming tools and the drive-chain mechanisms on the machines. Each of these processes requires that the cooling water be maintained at different temperature ranges. Previously, these two circuits shared the same cooling system, which resulted in a higher quantity of fresh water being consumed, along with more wastewater being released into the city sewer system. Shepherd conducted an internal water audit, and concluded that operating separate chiller units on closed-loop systems for each process would offer the greatest reduction in water usage. After implementing the change, Shepherd has managed to reduce its water consumption and wastewater volume by more than 35% vs. the previous setup.

In phase three, the company retrofitted the office lighting with more energy-efficient units that are calculated to save another 3420 kWh annually.

The total project cost Shepherd just $3000 to implement.