If Two Arms Are Better Than One, Are Four Better Than Two?

APPLICATION 4: Demolding and pack-out for ultra-short molding cycles. A- and B-side kick assemblies each have a main arm and sub-arm for demolding parts and packing them on operator and rear sides of the machine.

APPLICATION 2: Double Wing design with one main arm on each kick assembly permits parts to be released at both the operator side and rear side of the machine to maintain separation of RH and LH parts.

As the robot mechanics improved, programming became easier and the end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) grew more sophisticated, so new applications became possible. It has become common to use “Double Main Arm” robots for pre- and post-molding operations (photo opposite). Typical pre-mold operations include automatic placement of inserts in the mold before the plastic is shot. Those inserts could be machined or cast metal components, or even molded plastic parts for overmolding operations.

EVOLUTION OF THE SECOND MAIN ARM Many years later, the secondary, light-duty lifting arm was replaced by a second primary lifting arm. Now the linear robot could be used for stack molds, simultaneously removing molded parts from both sides of a stack mold. These applications are very popular in packaging markets.

It was only a short time before the need to simultaneously remove runners from three-plate molds was solved with the addition of another lifting-stroke axis that was positioned behind the main lifting arm (see photo).

For many years, Cartesian-style robots have been the primary design for injection molding machines’ take-out robots. They normally were comprised of three linear axes: a strip stroke, a lifting stroke, and conveying stroke. The mold would open and the lifting stroke would position a gripping device to secure the molded parts in the mold. The strip stroke would move back, removing the molded parts and then the lifting stroke would retract, allowing the mold to close and continue the cycle. The conveying stroke then moved the parts, carried by the lifting and strip stroke axes, to an area where they could be discharged.

Virtually all industries can benefit from in-mold- labeling (IML) applications. Those labels can be plastic film or rigid plastic or metal. Applications range from warning labels on lawnmowers to calibration markings on surgical instrumentation to identifying features in automobiles.

Another use for the second main arm can be to reverse the orientation of parts. As was demonstrated in Yushin’s booth at NPE 2015, medical marijuana vials were removed from the mold by securing the bottom of the containers with the EOAT.

However, they needed to be placed in the lid-closing station with the lid facing up. To ensure that the overall molding cycle would not be increased, a double-main-arm robot with opposing EOATs was utilized. After the parts were removed from the mold, the rear EOAT, which held the parts by the base, was positioned in front of the front EOAT. The parts were transferred to the front EOAT, which secured the open side of the containers. Now the containers were in the correct orientation or placement in the closing fixtures, and cycle time was not affected since that reorientation occurred during the move to the fixtures.