Italian blow molding machine maker coming to Ann Arbor.

Italian blow molding machine builder Magic mp SpA plans to open Magic North America in Ann Arbor, Mich., around midyear. Its first U.S. office will be managed by Celestino Spiga and his son Pietro. Magic produces a variety of shuttle-type extrusion blow machines and linear or rotary injection stretch-blow molders for PET. It makes only all-electric machines, of which it has more than 900 in the field. The new facility will house a small doublesided ME-L2-3/D-LS with twin heads and 2 + 2 cavities on 125-mm centers.