Growth in Electronics Production to Remain Weak

Real Disposable Income. December real disposable income was roughly $12. 8 billion (seasonally adjusted at an annual rate), an all-time high. In December, real disposable income grew 2.1% com- pared with a year ago. This was the slowest rate of growth since January 2014. The month-over-month annual rate of growth was below 3% in 10 of the last 11 months. The annual rate of growth has decelerated steadily since August 2015. In December, the annual rate of growth, 2.7%, was the slowest since October 2014. Also, this was the sixth month in a row that the annual rate of growth was below 3.1%, which is the historical average.

Real Electronics Spending. Real consumer electronics spending was $459.3 billion (seasonally adjusted at an annual rate) in December. Compared with one year ago, electronics spending in December increased 18.5%. The rate of growth has accelerated for five straight months and was growing at its fastest rate since August 2010. As a result, the annual rate of growth has accelerated for five months to virtually its fastest rate in five years.