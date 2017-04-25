How to Duplicate a Process From Press to Press

The difference between fill time and velocity is that fill time is a measured number on every shot. Velocity, however, is a setpoint the operator inputs to the machine. You can enter in the exact same number for velocity every time you mount the mold, but that will not guarantee you get the same fill time. The machine takes the input of “velocity” in inches or millimeters per second, or cubic inches or millimeters per second, and converts it to some type of electronic signal to control a flow valve or drive motor to push the screw at a velocity.

Due to both electrical and mechanical aspects of an injection molding machine, you may not get the same resultant “fill time” day to day, run to run, year to year. Voltages may vary, a new amplifier card may have been installed, valves wear, varnish may build up on a valve, oil may be at a different temperature, etc. All this means that duplicating the input number for velocity on the controller does not guarantee you get the exact same resulting fill time on first stage. Velocity is a machine parameter. Fill time, however, is a measured number, not a setpoint. So instruct your operators to use whatever number (velocity) they need to reproduce the plastic parameter of fill time.

To fully document this correctly you need the actual fill time, a picture of what a first-stage part looks like (even better is an actual short shot), and part weight for this fill time. All these are measured results, not setpoints. These are relatively easy for an operator to duplicate. Adjustments are made to shot size, cutoff position, and velocity to duplicate the look, weight, and fill time for a first-stage short shot.

Some may argue that they “calibrate” their machines so setpoints will reproduce results. Further, they have a signed and dated document stating such. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but many of the calibrations are based on voltages, not actual gallons per minute of oil flow, actual or resultant velocities, etc. Ask yourself these questions: How long does the machine stay calibrated? An entire year? When did maintenance last work on it? Did you have a power interruption? And the last straw, how worn is the non-return valve? Ignorance is bliss?

In short, duplicate plastic parameters/ conditions, such as fill time, actual plastic (not hydraulic) pressures, flow path, temperatures, cycle time, cooling, first- to second-stage switchover rate, and all others that are critical to the particular part.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: John Bozzelli is the founder of Injection Molding Solutions (Scientific Molding) in Midland, Mich., a provider of training and consulting services to injection molders, including LIMS, and other specialties. Contact john@scientificmolding.com; scientificmolding.com.