With a reading of 48.2, Gardner’s Plastics Industry Business Index contracted after just one month of growth. When stacked up against the results from November of last year, however, the index has increased. In fact, the index over the last four months of 2016 was higher than in the corresponding period in 2015. This is a positive sign for the plastics industry in 2017.

New orders and production decreased for the first time since July. The backlog index fell back under 40 in November. But compared with one year ago, the backlog index has increased in six of the last eight months. This indicated that capacity utilization at processors should increase very soon. Employment increased at an accelerating rate for the second month in a row. Exports continued to contract, but they contracted at a minimal rate in the last two months. Supplier deliveries have lengthened since February 2016.

Materials prices continued to increase at a significant rate in November. However, the rate of increase decelerated this month. Prices received decreased after increasing for the last two months. Since June 2015, the prices received index has trended up steadily. Future business expectations skyrocketed in November. The index jumped more than 12 points to 79.1, which was its highest level since March 2014.