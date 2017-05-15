Chinaplas Within Reach of Becoming World’s Biggest Plastics Event

With a change of venue in 2018, Chinaplas organizer Adsale Exhibition Services thinks the annual show could eclipse the triennial K as the world’s largest plastics event in terms of floor space.

Adsale chairman, Stanley Chu, and Ada Leung, Adsale's general manager of sales and marketing, discuss Chinaplas at the pre-show media day event.

Speaking to trade press at a pre-Chinaplas 2017 event in Shanghai, Stanley Chu, founder and chairman of the Adsale Group, which organizes the event, gave details on the 2017 event in Guangzhou, which continued Chinaplas’s growth streak, and details on its move in 2018 to the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Chinaplas 2017 is 4% larger than the last edition in Guangzhou in 2015, with 250,000-m2 of exhibit space. The show expects to attract 140,000 visitors over its four days, with 30% of those coming from overseas, and it has 3465 exhibitors. More than 160 countries and regions are represented, with Chu noting that the event has become a pan-Asian plastics showcase.

In 2018 from April 24-27, Chinaplas will return to Shanghai but instead of being at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Center in Pudong, it will be located at the new National Exhibition and Convention Center, less than 2 km from the Hongqiao Transportation Hub: Hongqiao Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station in the Yangtze River Delta.

In 2016 in Shanghai, Chinaplas drew 3323 exhibitors and covered more than 240,000-m2. To help meet demand, there were an additional 40,000-m2 of exhibitors in tents outside the halls, while a further 30,000-m2 of booths were placed on a waiting list. At the new convention center, the total space covers more than 400,000 m2, with the capability to support a 320,000-m2 exhibition.

“We are talking about reaching 320,000-m2,” Chu said, specifically mentioning the help it has received from Messe Düsseldorf, organizer of the triennial K fair. “That means in 2018, Chinaplas becomes largest plastics fair in the world in terms of area. [Adsale] feels honored to work with Messe Düsseldorf to make it the largest plastics fair in the world.”

The National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai trails only the Hanover fair ground in Germany in terms of gross hall capacity.