What You Need to Know About Drying Specialty Nylons

Specialty resins such as Amodel PPA absorb less moisture than aliphatic nylons such as nylons 6 and 66, and do so at a slower rate. Yet PPA is still considered hygroscopic and requires proper drying prior to processing.

Basic chemistry dictates that the strength of molded parts partly derives from the entanglement of the long polymer chains that comprise the base resin. Hygroscopic engineering resins, such as PBT, PET, PC and nylons, all absorb ambient moisture that can effectively shorten their polymeric chains and adversely affect performance in both the mold and the end part.

The aliphatic amine molecule of nylons, in particular, lacks the aromatic ring directly on the molecule’s nitrogen atom, which makes them particularly susceptible to picking up moisture. If excess moisture is not removed, the presence of heat and pressure during molding can cause hydrolysis, which degrades the polymer or causes chain scissions that produce excessive outgassing, splay marks, or discoloration and compromise the physical integrity of the finished part.

A number of specialty resins, such as polyphthalamide (PPA), have significant amounts of aromatic character in their polymeric backbone, which causes them to absorb less moisture than aliphatic nylons like nylons 6 and 66, and do so at a slower rate. The diffusion coefficient for water in some grades of Solvay’s Amodel PPA, for instance, is approximately 20% that of nylon 66 at 73°F (23°C). Put another way, PPA generally will not absorb more than 1.5% of its weight in moisture, while nylon 6 can hold up to 7%. Yet PPA resins are still considered hygroscopic and require proper drying prior to processing.