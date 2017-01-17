Online Decorative Films Design Center Launched by PolyOne

Over 50 images of varied film patterns and effects are ‘housed’ on the new site.

A new online decorative films design tool launched by PolyOne aims to provide visual inspiration for processors and converters who want to add interest and appeal to surfaces via the application of printed films.

PolyOne has long offered its customers creative support, including design assistance, color matching and blending, according to Greg Zeis, specialty business director, PolyOne Designed Structures and Solutions. “Now, we’ve added an online tool customers can also use to gain design inspiration and improve their speed to market.”

The new SurfaceChoice Films Design Center features over 50 images of varied film patterns and effects, from wood grain to embossed. The images are easily filtered by category, color family or a combination of options. As site visitors explore each pattern, they have the option to zoom in for a closer look, or to save an image for future use, and can also request physical samples of their chosen design.

PolyOne’s unveiling of the Surface Choice Films Design Center also heralded the launch of the SurfaceChoice brand—an updated trade name that reflects a simplified and modernized approach to PolyOne decorative printed films.