Appliance Growth Slowing

Housing Permits. There were 84,500 housing permits filed in February 2017. This was the lowest level for permits since January 2016. Compared with one year ago, housing permits were unchanged, which was the second time in three months that permits did not grow. The annual rate of growth decelerated to 0.3%, which was the slowest since October 2011.

Housing permits tend to lag changes in the real 10-yr Treasury rate by about one year. Since October 2016, the change in the interest rate has been moving in a negative direction for housing permits. Therefore, I expect the annual change in housing permits to contract at some point in 2017.

Appliance Industrial Production. Despite the extended period of growth since May 2012, the actual level of appliance production is still at the bottom of the production levels from 1994 to 2007. That shows what a toll the industry took as a result of the popping of the housing bubble about 10 years ago.