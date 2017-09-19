Albis Plastics Starts Up New Compounding Plant

Prime technical compounds are now being manufactured by Albis in the U.S.

Albis Plastics GmbH, (U.S. office in Duncan, S.C) via its subsidiary Albis Plastics Corp. has begun to manufacture prime technical compounds under the Alcom (including PC, ABS, and ABS/PC) and the broad range of customized engineered Altech brands at their new manufacturing site in Duncan.

Officially inaugurated on August 31, following an earlier start of production in July, the new facility has a nameplate capacity of approximately 30 million lb/yr. Up to now, Albis had products for the North American market produced by a local tolling partner or imported from Europe The new plant gives it a higher degree of flexibility with regards to product availability and lead times, significantly increases its presence in the NAFTA region, and is also in located in an important hub of the automotive industry.