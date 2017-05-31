Commodity Resin Prices Falling

PCW reported lower PP spot prices at the end of April and signs that offgrade availability had tapered off and that spot prime availability appeared to be concentrated in mid-range homopolymer grades. Greenberg observed that the market’s high volatility “has created risk, which generally translates into lower-volume transactions.”

Both he and RTi’s Newell reported that there were several well-discounted spot opportunities, yet processor demand appeared to remain “cautious.” Said Greenberg, “The first quarter’s extreme cost- push price increases, which totaled just over 20¢/lb, crimped resin demand as processors were concerned about their ability to pass along higher resin costs and their ultimate profitability.”

A rebound in PP demand was expected last month, after a very soft April, as many buyers delayed purchases in anticipation of lower prices, explained Newell. “The question is, how strong will that rebound be and how much of its will be real demand vs. restocking?” He pegged PP plant operating rates through the first quarter at around 93%, up 3% from the 2016 average. Inventories grew in March and April to 150 million lb.

“There’s been some capacity debottlenecking that has given some breathing room to the market.”

PS PRICES DROP, MORE TO COME

Polystyrene prices dropped 5¢/lb in April, after spiking a total of 19¢/lb in the first quarter. At least one supplier announced a 2¢/lb decrease for May. Both PCW and Mark Kallman, RTi’s v.p. of client services for engineering resins, PS, and PVC, expected prices to go lower. Kallman forecasted at least a 2¢/lb drop in May and again in June.