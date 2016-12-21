The company's latest global expansion capabilities installed at its RheTech Colors facility in Ohio.

The TPE compounding group of Sweden’s Hexpol AB (U.S. office in Sandusky, Ohio) has further expanded its global presence with the start-up of TPE production and product development in North America. The new facilities have been installed at Hexpol’s RheTech Colors plant in Sandusky.

In 2015, Hexpol made its first major entry into North America with the acquisition of RheTech, Inc., a leading compounder of filled and reinforced PP, nylon and other engineered resin compounds as well as multifunctional color concentrates and additives. The initial focus of Hexpol TPE’s North American production operations will be the Dryflex family of compounds (PT, Nov. 2016), the company’s newest range of TPEs with enhanced haptics and touch properties, targeted at applications such as wearable technology, consumer electronics, smartphone and tablet protective cases, wrist straps, grips, cosmetics and packaging.

Commenting on the expansion, Craig Dunway, general manager at RheTech Colors and Hexpol TPE in North America, noted that the investment was driven by customer and market demand. “We are working with a number of global customers that we already supply from the Hexpol TPE operations in Europe and China…we can now also provide local supply and support in North America. We have also seen good synergies between existing customers for RheTech products that are looking for a local TPE partner.”