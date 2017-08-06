Lanxess Expands Capacity of Polymeric Flame Retardant

PS insulating foam makers switching to sustainable alternatives such as Emerald Innovation 3000.

A significant capacity expansion of a polymeric flame retardant launched in 2013 has been completed by Lanxess, Pittsburgh, Penn. The company increased its annual capacity of Emerald Innovation 3000 flame retardant from 22 million lbs to over 30 million lbs via a debottlenecking project at its El Dorado, Ark. Facilities. Moreover, the company has opened a new 11,000 sq.ft. pilot plant at its South Plant facility which will support development of new and improved flame retardant products.

Driving the expansion is rising demand from PS insulation foam makers who are aiming to switch from HBCD (hexabromcyclododecan) flame retardants to more sustainable alternatives. Anno Borkowsky, head of Lanxess’ Additives business unit (ADD), says that about 50% of global demand in this arena has already adopted the new technology. (The business with Emerald Innovation 3000 was taken over by Lanxess as part of the Chemtura acquisition in April 2017.)

Both Emerald 3000 and 1000 series polymeric flame retardants are said to be sustainable products with minimal impact on the environment and health. The 3000 flame retardant is said to offer processors of EPS and XPS an efficient sustainable alternative to HBCD. The 1000 series is deemed an effective replacement for decabromodiphenyl oxide and decabromodiphenyl ethane in a wide range of polyolefin and styrenic applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, and construction.