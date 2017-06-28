Most Resin Prices Down or Flat; PC and Nylon 66 Up for Now

Those are the views of purchasing consultants from Resin Technology, Inc. (RTi), Fort Worth, Texas; CEO Michael Greenberg of Plastics Exchange, The in Chicago, and Houston-based PetroChemWire (PCW).

PE PRICES DROP

Polyethylene prices were trimmed 3¢/lb by some, but not all, sup- pliers. Some resin makers claimed HDPE injection-grade material was tight enough to retain the March 3¢/lb increases, according to Mike Burns, RTi’s v.p. of client services for PE. He expected all PE prices to drop 3¢/lb overall, perhaps excepting HDPE injection grades. PCW said no operating issues were reported; and while Nova has cracker maintenance underway at its Joffre, Alberta, site, no downstream outages were planned.

According to Burns, both secondary market prices and export prices dropped by May’s end—the former to the low 50¢/lb range, except for HDPE injection grade, which was selling at 58¢/lb; and the latter dropped by 4¢ to 43¢/lb. The Plastics Exchange’s Greenberg reported that spot prime PE prices dropped 1¢ toward the end of May, with HMW-HDPE for film dropping 2.5¢/lb, which brought it a bit closer to the price of blow molding grades. He also cited HDPE injection as the anomaly due to “super- scarce spot supply,” with prices surging by 1.5¢/lb. Greenberg noted that this resulted in an unprecedented premium of 11¢/lb over The Plastic Exchange’s benchmark blow molding price.