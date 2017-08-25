Spartech Is Back

PolyOne sells former Spartech business to Arsenal Capital Partners.

In July, Arsenal Capital Partners, N.Y.C., completed its acquisition of the Designed Structures and Solutions business segment from PolyOne Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio. That business, which supplies cut sheet and rollstock, as well as packaging and specialty products, was formerly part of Spartech Corp., acquired by PolyOne in 2013. It has been renamed Spartech LLC and is still headquartered in Maryland Heights, Mo., the original home of Spartech. Joining the company as CEO and president is Arsenal’s senior advisor, George Abd, who was an executive of the former Spartech Corp. for 10 yr and was CEO before departing in 2007.