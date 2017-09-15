PLASTICS' Chief Economist Weighs In on Harvey Impact

In 2016, Texas ranked third in the U.S. for plastics employment and first in plastics industry shipments.

Perc Pineda, the chief economist of PLASTICS hired this past April, issued a statement on the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey on Sept. 1, with a focus on the plastics industry.

“For us in the plastics industry, we watched the news with sympathy for our colleagues impacted by the hurricane. So many companies that are critical to the vitality of our industry are located in Houston, Texas and neighboring areas that were affected.”

His overview: