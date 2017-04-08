Simplified Purchase of Colorants for Small Product Runs

Teknor’s online ‘Color Store’ allows use of credit card for buying stock colors in minimum quantities.

It’s interesting to see the development of e-commerce sites in this industry and the attention to processors with minimum order sizes appears to be a focus for some industry players. For example, aiming to make online shopping as easy for color concentrates as it is for consumer items, Teknor Color Co. of Teknor Apex Co. Pawtucket, R.I., opened an e-commerce “Color Store” where plastics processors can meet their small order production needs by ordering stock colors in one or more 2-lb bags.

With the Color store, a processor can purchase bags of 12 standard colors for polyolefins and some nylons using a credit card or Pay Pal. Colors are shipped in 2-lb bags, yet customers may purchase up to 20 lb per color at a time, according to sales director Jeff Neupauer. The company expects the Color Store to be especially beneficial for processors with small product runs. Per Neupauer:

“Color suppliers typically have a standard minimum order of 50 lb…why buy 50 lb of concentrate when 2 lb will do? The Color Store eliminates need to carry unnecessary inventory. Ordering is easy, starting with ‘Add to Cart’, and site visitors follow the simple four-step procedure familiar to any online shopper.”

The 12 concentrates are produced with FDA-compliant ingredients and include: Salsa Red, Citrus Orange, Sunflower Yellow, Candy Pink, Jungle Green, Forest Green, Celestial Blue, Earth Brown, Wolf Gray, Raven Black, and Winter White. There is no limit to the number of standard colors that can be purchased. All orders are shipped via UPS with freight prepaid and Safety Data Sheet (SDS) included. Overnight delivery is available.