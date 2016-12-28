In addition, Nissei ASB Company of Japan (U.S. office in Smyrna, Ga.) introduced its first IBM system without stretching. This new variant of its ASB-12M one-step injection stretch-blow (ISBM) system (ASB-12M/IBM) uses only two stations of the four-station turntable but is convertible to stretch-blowing. The 12-ton servohydraulic machine boasts an advantage over conventional IBM systems in that its unique vertical clamp eliminates preform sag and parting lines on the sides of the preform.

LOTS OF STRETCH-BLOW NEWS

Nissei ASB Machine Co. of Japan (see above) brought several new developments to the show. One was a version of the PF-24-8B/12, a so-called “1.5-step” ISBM system, intended to combine the best of both one-step and two-step processes to achieve high output rates in a compact footprint. The linear system has 12 preform cavities and four blowing cavities, and accumulates the preforms, which are allowed to cool only to the glass-transition temperature before blowing. A new sequencing system combines batch molding and cooling of preforms with continuous oven heating.

The enhanced model at the show had several other new features. One was the ability to mold a deep pinch-style handle in large PET jugs. An external add-on hydraulic power unit is used to drive forming parts within the blow mold so that the shape of the cavity changes during blowing, reportedly allowing production of shapes that were formerly “impossible.” The same mechanism can also add inserted

PP or HDPE handles that are mechanically locked into the the bottle during blowing. Another new feature is neck orientation (i.e., positioning) with an integrated register on the neck of the preform to enable alignment to a specific thread position before entering the blowing station. This feature is said to be valuable with ovalized preforms for high-ovality or pinch-grip containers and for containers with flip-top caps or closures with some sort of pouring aid.

The machine at K was molding 3 L pinch-grip bottles at 1800/hr, though the machine is capable of up to 2400/hr. It was servohydrauli- cally operated, which reportedly is becoming standard for the company since NPE2015. The first machine of this type in the U.S. will be installed at the company’s recently expanded technical center in Georgia. It will be capable of molding 500-ml water bottles at up to 10,000/hr.

Also at the show was a version of the firm’s best-selling ASB-70DPH ISBM one-step machine with a new double-blow system for heat-set PET containers. Previously, that feature was only available on two- station machines, according to the company. The new ASB-70DPH/ DB is a “mid-range” 70-ton machine for molding bottles for sauces and vitamin drinks that require hot-filling at 85-90 C (185-194 F). This four-station rotary machine accommodates two blowing cycles per injection cycle using two sets of molds in the blowing station with a servo-driven shuttle. Cycle time is said to be unaffected by double blowing. The machine has servohydraulic drive and air recycling for energy savings. Injection clamp daylight has been extended up to 700 mm for molding longer preforms of non-PET resins, and an optional injection unit offers added capacity.