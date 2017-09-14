New Name for Thermoforming Machine Builders

Brown Machine group to serve as master brand for Brown Machines, Lyle Industries, Nalle, and EPCO.

Thermoforming Technology Group, Beaverton, Mich., announced recently that it is changing its name to Brown Machine Group. The new name will serve as the master brand for Brown Machine, Lyle Industries, Nalle Automation Systems, and EPCO. According to a company release, the new name capitalizes on Brown Machine’s historical leadership and legacy in the thermoforming industry. The brands will retain their existing names and logos, but will benefit from a stronger, more unified corporate structure that drives value across functions, including engineering, tooling, parts, service, and administration, the company notes