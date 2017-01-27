SABIC (U.S. office in Houston) confirmed that it is evaluating building a petrochemical and derivatives complex—including polyolefins—either in Texas or Louisiana, in conjunction with an ExxonMobil Chemical Co. affiliate. SABIC also announced that by end of this year, it will produce glass-reinforced acetal for global applications in automotive, building/construction, and more.

Italy’s Radici Group Performance Plastics (U.S. division, Radici Plastics USA Inc., Wadsworth, Ohio) highlighted further expansion of its nylon business in North America and Europe though its acquisition of INVISTA Engineering Polymer Solutions unit (Wichita, Kan.), which produces Torzen nylon 66 reinforced, filled, toughened, and flame-retardant compounds.

Solvay Specialty Polymers (Alpharetta, Ga.) said it expects to increase global capacity for its high-performance sulfone polymers—Udel PSU, Radel PPSU, and Veradel PESU— by over 35% in the next five years through optimization of U.S. and Asian plants.

Solvay Engineering Plastics unveiled Technyl 4 Earth, a 100% post-industrial nylon 66 sourced from auto airbags. It is enabled by a patented technology capable of separating the nylon from the airbag’s silicone. The material reportedly has properties equivalent to virgin nylon 66. Potential applications include automotive air filters as well as electronic components and consumer goods.

The company also launched Technyl REDx, a new high-heat nylon 66 based on a patented technology that eliminates the need for heat stabilizers. This material transforms when exposed to heat during use from a thermoplastic to a thermoset with enhanced properties. The crosslinking is irreversible, so parts made of Technyl REDx cannot be remolded under standard conditions. The material sports temperature resistance of 220 C, approaching that of PPA (220-240 C) and surpassing standard nylon 66 at 190-200 C. Processability is said to be akin to a typical nylon 66 with excellent flow.

As previously reported, both BASF Corporation - Engineering Plastics and DSM Engineering Plastics (DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Troy, Mich.) launched new high-performance PPAs for automotive applications. BASF’s new Ultramid Advanced N was used in the complex and compact electronic assemblies of the Hyundai RN30 concept car highlighted at the show. The resin can also be used in structural parts near the engine and the gearbox.

Similarly, DSM showcased some target applications—including powertrain, transmission, chassis, and thermal-management components, for its new Stanyl ForTii Ace. This is DSM’s third-generation polyamide 4T and is touted as the first PPA to be positioned to replace die-cast metals and costlier engineering resins like PEEK.

SPECIALTY NYLONS SHINE

The BASF/Hyundai concept car also featured BASF’s Ultracom thermoplastic composites, first launched at K 2013, the result of BASF’s alliance with TenCate and Owens Corning. Ultracom laminates are based on woven fabrics and unidirectional tapes impregnated with BASF’s Ultramid nylon or Ultradur PBT resins. In the concept car, Ultracom was featured in parts with complex geometry such as the injection molded seat shell and pan, making the seat lighter while maintaining optimum strength and rigidity.