Prices of PS, PVC, PC & nylon 66 were flat, despite upward push for PET, ABS, nylon 6.

As had been expected by industry pros, 2016 appeared in early December to be ending with prices of PE and PP dropping, while PS, PVC, PC, and nylon 66 were generally flat to slightly lower, and PET, ABS, and nylon 6 were moving upward. Driving the flat-to-downward trajectory of most end-of-year resin prices were falling prices of key feedstocks, a buildup of supplier inventories, and slowing of domestic and/or export demand. Supporting the upward push on some resin prices were rising crude oil and natural gas prices, tight benzene supply, and higher prices of some imports.

These are the views of purchasing consultants from Resin Technology, Inc. (RTi), Fort Worth, Texas, CEO Michael Greenberg of the Plastics Exchange, Chicago, and Houston-based PetroChemWire (PCW).

PE PRICES DOWN

Polyethylene prices dropped 3¢/lb in November, with suppliers signaling further drops coming in December, on the order of 2-5¢/lb. A more realistic expectation was a 2-3¢ drop by year’s end, according to Mike Burns, RTi’s v.p. of client services for PE. “It now takes 45¢/lb to make a pellet, and domestic prices are 10¢/lb higher than that cost,” he said. He noted that if crude oil prices move up this month to an expected $50/bbl, that may stop any further PE decreases, but will not result in increases. Only if oil prices rise beyond $55/bbl will shale gas prices also move up, taking PE prices with them.

The Plastic Exchange’s Greenberg reported that the PE spot market was very active, with deeply discounted material. Prices of most HDPE grades were first to fall sharply; and others like LDPE film and LLDPE injection molding grades, which had carried steep premiums, were also seeing price erosion as supplies improved. PCW reported that export volume had picked up by the end of November, but demand in Latin America was said to be sluggish, and Far East markets, including China, were slowing down.

An oversupply situation for PE is likely to loom for the next couple of years, barring any major disruption. Overall demand last year was better than in 2015, as domestic PE became very price-competitive, noted Burns.