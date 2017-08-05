PTi Names Forbis Director of Business Development

Industry vet joins sheet systems supplier as it rolls out new high-speed extruder series.

PTi/Processing Technologies International (PTi) has named machinery industry veteran Rick Forbis as its director of business development. In his 32-year career Forbis has worked for LCI Corp., Merritt Davis, Southern Plastics Equipment, Nordson EDI and most recently Battenfeld-Cincinnnati. Rick joins the Aurora, Ill. supplier of sheet extrusion systems with extensive knowledge in mono- and multi-layer sheet extrusion systems, as well as in plastic recycling, coating and pelletizing systems. While with Battenfeld-Cincinnati, he was instrumental in introducing high-speed, single-screw sheet extrusion technology into the North American packaging market.

Forbis’ extensive experience is well-aligned with PTi’s newly completed 2017 production and Technology Development Center expansion projects, and will strongly contribute to the company’s overall growth strategies, PTi said in a press release. Forbis will also manage the Southeast regional sales activities from PTi’s new sales office in Charlotte, NC.

PTi markets its sheet-related machinery products under the brand names of G-Series, Super G, Titan PLC Controls, HVTSE (high vacuum twin screw extruders), Revolution Industrial Roll Stands and Trident Industrial Extruders. With the recent addition of the Super G High Speed Extruder lineup, PTi has expanded its role as a leading producer of sheet extrusion machinery systems.