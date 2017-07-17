R-PET Prices Stable in First Quarter

Not much action in the first quarter, and no big changes expected in the near term.

The RPET market in the first quarter of 2017 was fairly stable. Prices were up slightly, depending on what market the buyer was in. On the West Coast, bales were up as much as 15 ¢/lb, but flake and pellet prices saw only penny changes. Of course, everything on the West Coast is connected to China, according to analysts there, and right now, China is buying.

East coast sources say that although there is a lot of virgin in the market, they expect prices to go up a little for a short time, and then come back down, due to demand this time of year.

R-PET Prices March 2017 Pellets, ¢/lb Flake, ¢/lb PET Bottles (Clean) Clear Post-Consumer 49-55 36-42 Green Post-Consumer 50-54 36-41