Get Answers to Critical Questions on Confusing OSHA Lockout/Tagout Rules

Recent moves by Michigan OSHA (MIOSHA) have drawn attention to confusing and conflicting requirements for “control of hazardous energy,” also known as lockout/tagout rules.

This new scrutiny has raised concerns that some established procedures—for mold changes, in particular—may conflict with state and/or federal safety regulations.

For guidance on how to find your way through this thicket, you’ll want to hear the talk on “OSHA and You: The Battle for Control of Hazardous Energy” at Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference and exhibit next week (April 4-6) in Charlotte, N.C.

One of some 65 presentations at this conference for injection molders, this talk on OSHA rules will be given by Bruce Main, president of Design Safety Engineering, Inc., Ann Arbor, Mich., a firm providing industrial safety training, consulting, and software. His presentation is part of the afternoon session on Technology Meeting Today’s Needs on Wednesday, April 5 (abstracts located here).

Find out more about his presentation and the entire conference agenda, as well as registration information, at www.moldingconference.com.