Industry 4.0 on the Molding Shop Floor
27. January 2017
To explain to a consumer the Internet of Things—Industry 4.0’s preferred U.S. name—experts talk about refrigerators that order milk when the current bottle is out. So what’s the practical-impact equivalent in injection molding?
This April in Charlotte at the Molding 2017 Conference and Exhibit, thought leaders from across the injection molding supply chain will offer up practical examples of the tangible impact Industry 4.0 is already having on the industry, as well as predictions about where it’s headed.
Speakers from suppliers of injection molding machines, auxiliaries, sensors, molds, software and even training, as well as injection molders themselves, will let attendees see the latest smart equipment and what’s going on within today’s smart factories.
Here are the Industry 4.0 highlights.
4.0 Explained—The 30,000-ft view
Presenters from equipment suppliers Arburg, Engel, Wittmann Battenfeld and Piovan have presentations that will put the buzzword in context with the injection molding industry as well as dive into specific application examples:
Industry 4.0 Used In the Real World
Juergen Giesow, Arburg
Smart Factories: The Future of Plastics Production with 4.0 Connectivity & Condition Monitoring
Jim Mitchell, Wittmann Battenfeld
Making Sense of Industry 4.0
Joachim Kragl, Engel
Industry 4.0: Process Control and Production Output Optimization
Giorgio Santella, Piovan
Data Empowering Operations
At the heart of Industry 4.0 are data. The smart factory not only collects all the data it can from its process and equipment, it acts on it (or, preferably, the machinery acts on it automatically). Here too multiple speakers will address how data are the fuel source that ignites (and keeps running) the Industry 4.0 engine.
Liberating Data from Existing Equipment
Willem Sundblad, Oden Technologies
Machine Wearables for Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance
Steve Braig, Prophecy Sensorlytics
Intelligence Applied to Molds: Predictive Maintenance to Achieve Zero Downtime
Juan Francisco Caro Martin, IML Solutions
Measure Moisture in Your Pellets in Real Time
Gene Flockerzi, Moretto
Update on New Kind of Melt Sensor for Process Control
Mike Durina, Md Plastics
Reimagining Injection Molding
Finally, there will also be multiple speakers looking at how Industry 4.0 and the data behind it can reshape molding, from the design and launch of a part to the management and tracking of melt during molding to how to go about training today’s process technicians for tomorrow’s technology, as these proposed advances become reality.
Leveraging Digital Manufacturing to Accelerate Time to Market and Reduce Risk
Jeff Schipper, Proto Labs
Pellet to Gate Control: The Value of a Holistic View of Melt Management
Bruce Catoen, Milacron
Training for Today’s Technology
Robert Gattshall, KraussMaffei
