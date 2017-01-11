PolyOne’s 2018 Color Palettes Influenced by Global Megatrends

The four new palettes were developed to resonate with evolving and long-term societal trends.

Let’s take a look at the recently unveiled PolyOne InVisio Color Inspiration collection for 2018 and beyond based on long-term trends. Just last month, we reported on the importance of color from the point of view of societal trends and the ‘psychology of color’, featuring Clariant’s ColorForward 2018 color palettes based on four global social trends. A bit earlier, we discussed BASF’s Color Excellence Group and how they aimed for a long-term outlook and came up with their ‘scientific predictions’ on 2020 automotive colors by global region.

PolyOne designers investigated global megatrends and performed deep and broad color research to develop palettes that resonate with evolving and longer-term societal trends, explained Gary Fielding, director of global marketing, Color, Additives and Inks. “This year’s forecasts show an evolution from last year’s tone of paradox and passion.”

Here then is the InVisio Color 2018-and-beyond collection of four influential and emerging color palettes which reportedly examines a world of political, economic and social tensions, in which human beings pursue magic, chase yesterday, seek security and look for common ground—in the words of the PolyOne designers:

• Public Privacy: Without a doubt, we live in an age where technology often outpaces our ability to develop safeguards against hacking. We’ve embraced the revolution with posts, tweets, likes, and shares at the risk of full disclosure. A saturated blue, glowing red and transparent chartreuse are suggestive of high-speed data streams, while foggy grey adds a note of stealth.

• Polarized: Divisiveness or unity? Intolerance or acceptance? Our world is complicated; there is no escaping it. We live in a pluralistic society, one in which viewpoints clash. The Polarized palette reflects this conundrum through contrast and complexity. Multifaceted black shimmers with optimism, while purple hues shift to blue, depending on your perspective.

• Chasing Yesterday: The last half century has been marked by several cultural touchstones. This trend is a nod to the lo-tech charm of vinyl records, the visceral tug of Polaroid images, and the energetic freedom of the psychedelic design aesthetics. We mix, mash, and morph the nostalgia to create something fresh and exciting. The palette reflects modern takes on classic hues, with bright limes and golden yellows framed by an updated cream.

• In Pursuit of Magic: Challenging what is real and placing trust in the inexplicable, we seek to impart order over the chaos around us. Embracing the notion of self-empowerment, we are brought firmly into a world of limitless possibilities. Intrinsically magical in appearance, this palette extols well-being that’s imbued with a twist. Brassy gold conjures a positive energetic flow, while mystical purple hues exude calm and meditative qualities.