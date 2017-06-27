Continuous Mixers Keep Learning New Tricks

• The new Farrel Pomini Synergy System is a common framework with common standards for integrating the company’s compounders with third-party equipment and controls in a processing line.

• All systems now have a VPN gateway for remote web-based sup- port in real time. This system can enable Farrel Pomini engineers to adjust machine operating parameters and control limits “on the fly” while a line is running.

• The newly patented Self-Aligning Seal (SAS) for the feed end of a Continuous Mixer, which was introduced at NPE2015 and is now used on every new machine (and is also retrofittable), has been supplemented with a Self-Aligning Viscoseal (SAVS) for the discharge end of the mixer. Like the SAS, the SAVS automatically moves with the rotor to compensate for thermal expansion, rotor wear, and deflection of the rotor by the process material. The SAVS utilizes a melt film for sealing and incorporates a reverse screw thread to retain the melt and prevent leakage. The patent-pending SAVS is still in testing at the Ansonia lab and will enter field testing soon.

• The Slotted Vent Plunger, also introduced in 2015, which provides a larger open area but reduced loss of material, is now standard on new mixers and is also retrofittable.