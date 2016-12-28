• Servo drives are an almost indispensable feature of new machine systems;

• Multicomponent molding gains ever-increasing attention;

• Controls are adopting gesture-based multitouch commands used on smartphones and tablets; • Stored libraries of materials data are adding sophistication to process controls;

• Connectivity for Industry 4.0 and the “smart factory” movement is a growing imperative.

Look for other K Show news in this month’s Starting Up and Keeping Up departments. Next month, we’ll cover K 2016 news in robots, hot runners, and tooling.

INDUSTRY 4.0 IS COMING

As noted in our September show preview, the push toward “smart factories” under the banner of “Industry 4.0” was a more visible theme than at any previous plas- tics show. One surprise announcement on that theme was the acquisition of Austrian MES software developer T.I.G. by Engel Austria (Engel Machinery, Inc., York, Pa.). The MES (manufacturing execution system) is seen as a hub for communications between machines, which is an essential feature of Industry 4.0. Engel had worked for some time with T.I.G. in developing Engel’s e-factory MES. Now, T.I.G. will be managed as an independent subsidiary within the Engel Group, and two MES solutions—Engel’s e-factory and T.I.G.’s authentig—will remain available and continue to evolve separately. Even so, a competing machine supplier, Wittmann Battenfeld, will discontinue its collaboration with T.I.G. and seek a different partner to develop an MES connection as part of its Industry 4.0 strategy.

Making machines more intelligent is another aspect of Industry 4.0. KraussMaffei (KraussMaffei Corp., Injection Molding Technology, Florence, Ky.) offered more details on its new APC plus Adaptive Process Control software. Unlike the earlier APC, the new “plus” version takes into account stored data on 20 basic materials with different filler types in a dropdown menu. For example, it uses melt-compressibility data to take corrective action in the holding-pressure phase. KM does its own materials testing and can test specific materials for customers.

In addition, an improved algorithm in APC plus is said to predict the closing behavior of the nonreturn valve with greater precision than ever, making it possible to determine the ideal switchover point with additional accuracy. Interactive services is a third pillar of Industry 4.0. KraussMaffei presented a prototype of “KraussMaffei Analytics,” an effort to derive added value from the abundance of data that modern injection machines already can supply—using that data to optimize production. KM Analytics is an app for smartphones and tablets that can access individual machine data on rejects, cycle times, process stability, etc. It provides key data requested by the user at a glance. NEW MACHINES, LARGE & SMALL

The big news at the show from Arburg GmbH & Co KG was the debut of a whole new machine design and controller. The Allrounder 1120 H is also a brand-new size for Arburg, its largest yet, with 650-metric-ton clamp, 1120 mm tiebar spacing (20% larger than any previous Allrounder), and 1050 mm stroke. Dry-cycle time is 2.4 sec. This hybrid press has an electric toggle clamp powered by twin servos, plus servohydraulic injection with a gas accumulator. Electric ejection is standard, with hydraulic optional. The sleek new design encloses all electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, and temperature-control systems within the machine frame. Safety gates and injection unit run on linear guides. Integrated fold-out steps provide access to the mold area. Arburg had no word on plans for other machine sizes in this new design.