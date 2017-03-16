UBE Acquires Mitsubishi's Molding Machine Division

Purchase spurred by worldwide growth of sales of big presses to automotive.

Japan's Ube Machinery (North American operation in Anne Arbor, Mich.) has bought the injection molding machine division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). The move was spurred by the worldwide growth in large injection molding machines sales for automotive, where both machine builders are significant players, UBE said in a press release,

The addition of manufacturing facilities, machine models, Mitsubishi’s global service and parts distribution will facilitate the continued growth and expansion of UBE and U-MHI Platech America (the new name for the former Mitsubishi Heavy Industries injection molding machine business), UBE said. This acquisition will also enable a reduction in lead times and establish gains in manufacturing efficiencies, according to the machine buiilder.

U-MHI Platech will remain in Itasca, Ill., where it will furnish service and parts for the former Mitsubishi Injection Molding Machines.

UBE will continue to provide 24/7 parts and service for all UBE presses in the U.S. and Canada. UBE Machinery Inc. has been assembling machinery in Ann Arbor 1996.