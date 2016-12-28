W&H also operated a three-layer Optimex line producing lamination film for stand-up pouches. This film is typically made at thickness of 80 microns; the line W&H ran was 60 microns thick. Meantime, at its Lengerich headquarters, W&H ran a Filmex 13-layer cast barrier-film line furnished with the firm’s newly developed Film Performance Monitor (FPM). FPM integrates data from the extrusion line with downstream converting equipment, allowing these two previously discrete operations to be networked to improve quality and make the entire production process seamless.

Hosokawa Alpine American (Natick, Mass.) is believed to have set a record by running the most layers on a blown film line at a K Show. At K 2016, the company operated an 11-layer barrier-film line designed for maximum flexibility. The line featured 11, 65-mm, 30:1 L/D grooved-feed extruders with water- cooled extruders and main drives. It was equipped with Alpine’s 560-mm X die and a height-adjustable V air ring.

Alpine changed structures regularly to show the line’s flexibility, running EVOH and nylon as a barrier along with tie layers and various grades of PE. Most machine builders avoid running nylon at trade shows due to its tendency to form gels, but Alpine says the streamlined X die eliminates the hang-ups and dead spots that spawn gels. Alpine officials called the line “infinitely flexible” in that it permits processors to mix and match layers and materials in a wide variety of combinations.

Among major blown film line components, Addex Inc., USA launched a new air ring that incorporates the company’s new Intensive Cooling Experience (ICE) technology in a dual-flow configuration. The dual-flow air ring reportedly delivers 10-15% greater output and better bubble stability than competitive offerings, says Addex, Newark, N.Y.

The ICE technology (see June ’16 Close-Up) utilizes four stacked cooling elements with a surrounding enclosure, all topped by a conventional air ring. But what Addex showed at K 2016 is a scaled-down version suited for retrofits; it uses only a single cooling element combined with Addex’s original dual-flow air ring.

Instead of using a manifold to split up chilled air, the new Vector air ring from Brampton Engineering Inc., Brampton, Ont., is made with a single inlet precisely contoured to generate uniform air velocities around the bubble. This reportedly provides higher throughputs, lower pressure losses, and more repeatable setups. Flow variations with the Vector are ±0.6%, compared with ±2.25% typically seen in six-inlet air rings, says Brampton.

In flat film news, Italy’s Amut ran the ADB Power stretch line at a speed of 3280 ft/min. The 7-layer, 4-up line ran 13 ft wide, producing hand and machine stretch film at an output rate greater than 3500 lb/hr. The line featured six extruders with what Amut says is a unique 40:1 L/D for low energy consumption.

In sheet, PTi/Processing Technologies International, Aurora, Ill., has granted Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries LLC, Chippewa Falls, Wis. an exclusive license to manufacture PTi’s patented FastSe-LECT system, a novel Layer Exchange Conversion Technology that achieves virtually instantaneous color changes within the coextrusion process.

FastSe-LECT technology is said to improve efficiency by reducing operating costs, regrind generation, and lost production days. It allows processors to quickly change the layer positions of extrudates from two extruders in a coextruded structure without tedious disassembly and costly shutdowns.