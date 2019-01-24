Molded-In Threaded Inserts: The Basics

From thermosets to thermoplastics, molded-in threaded inserts can offer the best overall performance, depending on application requirements. Here’s what plastics processors should consider.

Molded-in threaded inserts can be a great option for plastics processors looking for reusable threads in thermoset or thermoplastic applications.

When strength requirements are a top priority, molded-in applications offer the best pull-out (resistance to the insert pulling out of the part) and torque performance (resistance to the insert twisting in the part when the mating fastener is torqued) for metal threaded inserts.

This insert type accomplishes the best overall bond when used with the right application.