LATEST ISSUE

June 2019

Features

Giving the ‘Royal’ Treatment in PET Packaging

How the Right Granulator Helps You Get the Most Out of Your Material

Processors Taking Pragmatic Approach to Industry 4.0

Column

Jim Callari:
Get 'Actionable' Data on Manufacturing to Help You Make Better Decisions

Close-Up on Technology

Nylon 66 Replacement With the Aid of a Materials-Savvy Distributor

Rethinking Machine Nozzle Tips: Hybrid Design Boosts Flexibility, Efficiency

System Offers 'Lights Out' Mold-Channel Cleaning & Diagnostics

Water Injection Beats Gas Assist in Lightweighting Car Door Panel

Know-How

Jim Frankland:
Barrier Screws: Not All Are Created Equal

Jim Fattori:
Shoulder Bolts: Why They’re Too Important to Ignore (Part 1)

How to Manage Pressure Loss in Injection Molding

Your Business

Market Watch: Consumer Products: A Tale of Two markets

Processors Edge: Placing a Bet on Bioplastics

Processors Business Index: Plastics Processing Index Advanced in April

Resin Prices: Prices Up for PE, PP, PS

Resin Prices: Generally Flat-to-Down for Prices of Volume Resins

Starting Up

Agr International Adds PET Bottle Line Optimization Services

Aurora Plastics Acquires Elastocon

BASF, Paxis Collaborate on Materials for New 3D Printing Technology

Bombardier Transportation To Use F900 3D Printer From Stratasys

Davis-Standard Launches Global 24:7 Customer Response Service

DowDuPont to Complete Spin-Off of Companies

DSM, Adaptive3D Partner to Commercialize New 3D Printable Photopolymer

DuPont Introduces New 3D Printing Materials

Eastman Launches Chemical Recycling Innovation for Complex Mixed Plastic Waste

Erema and Sipa's Xtreme Renew Recycling Technology Wins World Packaging Award

Evonik Reorganizes its Business; Will Exit PPA Market

Evonik to Boost Production of Transparent Nylon Compounds

Evonik, Evolve Additive Solutions to Develop 3D Printing Materials for STEP Process

Extrupet Adds Second Starlinger PET Recycling Line

ExxonMobil to Expand Vistamaxx Production and Enter Linear Alpha Olefins Market

Finland's VTT Project Evaluates Chemical Recycling

First CFRTP for High-Volume Production Vehicles Now in Use

First Production of Virgin Polystyrene from 100% Recycled Styrene Monomer

Five Straight Years of Record Returns for Engel and a Doubling of Production Space for Wintec in China

Henkel Offers Materials Platform for Additive Manufacturing

HP Enlarges Its 3D Printing Footprint with Four Major Announcements

INEOS Styrolution to Build Production Site for Thermoplastic Composite Stylight

Ineos Styrolution, GreenMantra to Partner on Advancing Polystyrene Chemical Recycling

Invista Shares Insights on Nylon 66 Value Chain Growth

KraussMaffei Launches Chinese-Made All-Electric Injection Machines, Twin-Screw Extruders and Robotics Line at Chinaplas 2019

MGS Creates Healthcare Center of Excellence in Wisconsin

Milacron Divests Its Blow Molding Machinery

Mondi Develops Pouch Made from Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

New Owners for Ensign Equipment

New PLASTICS Report Shows Viable Market for Recycled Plastic Bumpers

New, Largest Boy Machine Arrives in U.S.

PPA Presents Williams with Distinguished Service Award

Runipsys North America Opens New Sales and Service Center in Ontario

SPE Adds New Categories for Thermoformed Parts Competition

Starlinger Lines Now at Three Locations of rPET Producer CarbonLITE

Stratasys, Solvay Partner to Bring New FDM Materials to Market

Techmer PM Opens Multimillion-Dollar Production Line to Support Demands of Large-Scale 3D Printing Industry

Vinyl Industry Launches Sustainability Initiative

Winners of the Leadership and People’s Choice Awards Announced at Re|focus

Stratasys Unveils Newest Addition to the F123 Series of 3D Printers

Carbon, Ford Collaborate on 3D-Printed End-Use Parts

Convergence of Design and Manufacturing

Poland Spring to Use 100% Recycled Plastic by 2022

Robot & Cobot Makers Are Pairing Up

Sandvik Creates First 3D-Printed Diamond Composite

Soaring Preference for Biodegradable Packaging in Straw Market

VIDEO: Chinaplas 2019 Draws Record Crowds

CW Brabender