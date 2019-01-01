LATEST ISSUE
June 2019
Features
Giving the ‘Royal’ Treatment in PET Packaging
How the Right Granulator Helps You Get the Most Out of Your Material
Processors Taking Pragmatic Approach to Industry 4.0
Column
Jim Callari:
Get 'Actionable' Data on Manufacturing to Help You Make Better Decisions
Know-How
Jim Frankland:
Barrier Screws: Not All Are Created Equal
Jim Fattori:
Shoulder Bolts: Why They’re Too Important to Ignore (Part 1)
How to Manage Pressure Loss in Injection Molding
Your Business
Market Watch: Consumer Products: A Tale of Two markets
Processors Edge: Placing a Bet on Bioplastics
Processors Business Index: Plastics Processing Index Advanced in April
Resin Prices: Prices Up for PE, PP, PS
Resin Prices: Generally Flat-to-Down for Prices of Volume Resins
Starting Up
Agr International Adds PET Bottle Line Optimization Services
Aurora Plastics Acquires Elastocon
BASF, Paxis Collaborate on Materials for New 3D Printing Technology
Bombardier Transportation To Use F900 3D Printer From Stratasys
Davis-Standard Launches Global 24:7 Customer Response Service
DowDuPont to Complete Spin-Off of Companies
DSM, Adaptive3D Partner to Commercialize New 3D Printable Photopolymer
DuPont Introduces New 3D Printing Materials
Eastman Launches Chemical Recycling Innovation for Complex Mixed Plastic Waste
Erema and Sipa's Xtreme Renew Recycling Technology Wins World Packaging Award
Evonik Reorganizes its Business; Will Exit PPA Market
Evonik to Boost Production of Transparent Nylon Compounds
Evonik, Evolve Additive Solutions to Develop 3D Printing Materials for STEP Process
Extrupet Adds Second Starlinger PET Recycling Line
ExxonMobil to Expand Vistamaxx Production and Enter Linear Alpha Olefins Market
Finland's VTT Project Evaluates Chemical Recycling
First CFRTP for High-Volume Production Vehicles Now in Use
First Production of Virgin Polystyrene from 100% Recycled Styrene Monomer
Five Straight Years of Record Returns for Engel and a Doubling of Production Space for Wintec in China
Henkel Offers Materials Platform for Additive Manufacturing
HP Enlarges Its 3D Printing Footprint with Four Major Announcements
INEOS Styrolution to Build Production Site for Thermoplastic Composite Stylight
Ineos Styrolution, GreenMantra to Partner on Advancing Polystyrene Chemical Recycling
Invista Shares Insights on Nylon 66 Value Chain Growth
KraussMaffei Launches Chinese-Made All-Electric Injection Machines, Twin-Screw Extruders and Robotics Line at Chinaplas 2019
MGS Creates Healthcare Center of Excellence in Wisconsin
Milacron Divests Its Blow Molding Machinery
Mondi Develops Pouch Made from Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic
New Owners for Ensign Equipment
New PLASTICS Report Shows Viable Market for Recycled Plastic Bumpers
New, Largest Boy Machine Arrives in U.S.
PPA Presents Williams with Distinguished Service Award
Runipsys North America Opens New Sales and Service Center in Ontario
SPE Adds New Categories for Thermoformed Parts Competition
Starlinger Lines Now at Three Locations of rPET Producer CarbonLITE
Stratasys, Solvay Partner to Bring New FDM Materials to Market
Techmer PM Opens Multimillion-Dollar Production Line to Support Demands of Large-Scale 3D Printing Industry
Vinyl Industry Launches Sustainability Initiative
Winners of the Leadership and People’s Choice Awards Announced at Re|focus
Stratasys Unveils Newest Addition to the F123 Series of 3D Printers
Carbon, Ford Collaborate on 3D-Printed End-Use Parts
Convergence of Design and Manufacturing
Poland Spring to Use 100% Recycled Plastic by 2022
Robot & Cobot Makers Are Pairing Up
Sandvik Creates First 3D-Printed Diamond Composite
Soaring Preference for Biodegradable Packaging in Straw Market
VIDEO: Chinaplas 2019 Draws Record Crowds