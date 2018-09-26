Christina Keller to Lead Cascade Engineering

Keller takes over for Mark Miller who officially retires at the end of September.

Cascade Engineering (Grand Rapids, Mich.) has named Christina Keller as its new president and CEO.

Injection molder Cascade Engineering (Grand Rapids, Mich.) has named Christina Keller as its new president and CEO, stepping into the role most recently filled by Mark Miller. Miller became Cascade’s president in 2013 and was named CEO in 2014 by Fred Keller, the molder’s founder, chairman and father of Christina.

Christina Keller has held several leadership positions at Cascade since joining the company in 2009. From 2010 to 2013 she was the business unit leader for Triple Quest, which produced and distributed the HydraidÒ BioSand Water Filter.

In 2013, she was named President of CK Technologies (CKT), which is the largest of nine business units within the CE Family of Companies. CKT manufactures plastic exterior body components for large trucks, including applications like bumper systems, grills, chassis and roof fairings. Headquartered in Montpelier, Ohio, CKT has additional facilities in Mount Airy, N.C., and Brownsville and Grand Prairie, Texas. Cascade notes that CKT posted two consecutive years of record revenue under Keller’s leadership.

In 2016, Keller returned to Grand Rapids as president of the Campus Business Team (CBT) where she was responsible for strengthening the core plastics business across five platforms with manufacturing operations located in six Grand Rapids facilities.