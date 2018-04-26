Components Catalog Reveals Expanded Components Line

Progressive Components is expanding its components offering. At NPE 2018, Progressive Components introduces its new v12 Catalog.

At NPE 2018, Progressive Components introduces its new v12 Catalog. New product advantages include a variety of standard mold base components to complement its existing line, new cooling products that are readily machined and reach throughout cores previously not feasible, expanded through-hardened pins for large automotive and appliance tools, advancements in mold maintenance and monitoring technology and new alignment lock configurations.

According to Progressive Components, the catalog provides new standardized options for plate sequencing and more economically feasible routing cooling. The catalog also provides options for eliminating custom per-mold machining with new ejection and alignment standards. The company is also advancing its mold maintenance and monitoring technology. With the debut of the V12 Catalog in May 2018, Progressive Components has the largest and most comprehensive product line offering in their company’s history.

