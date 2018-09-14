iNOEX LLC Names Adam Grier as President

Grier will manage the daily operations of the U.S. subsidiary of the German-based maker of extrusion measurement, control and automation products.

Adam M. Grier has been named president of iNOEX LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the German based maker of extrusion measurement, control and automation products.

The iNOEX GmbH (Melle, Germany) board, along with chairman Rainer Kottmeier, named Adam M. Grier the president of iNOEX LLC (Lancaster, Penn.)

The company said its search for a leader of its North American operations took more than a year. Grier, who holds a BSc degree in Business Management: Entrepreneurship from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, joins iNOEX from Graham Engineering Corp., where he was responsible for sales of the American Kuhne and Welex brands. Prior to Graham, Grier spent several years selling measurement and controls for extrusion lines, in addition to working as a quality control technician for a medical device manufacturer and as a purchasing agent for a bicycle manufacturing company.

In a statement, Grier said the company is planning sales and service hires to support growth. iNOEX, which has been in business since 1984, has more than 150 employees globally. The company’s Lancaster site has been in operation since 2001.