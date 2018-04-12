Laser Machine Designed for Texturing of Precision Parts

GF Machining Solutions has a AgieCharmilles Laser P 400 U machine on display at NPE2018 in booth S37079.

AgieCharmilles Laser P 400 U machine.

GF Machining Solutions provides of machines, automation solutions and services to the tool and mold making industry and to manufacturers of precision components. The company has its AgieCharmilles Laser P 400 U machine on display at NPE2018 in booth S37079. GF Machining Solutions says that this laser engraving, texturing and marking solution is one of a kind and combines outstanding quality, efficiency and femtosecond laser technology in the smallest possible footprint. It is specifically designed for aesthetic and functional texturing of precision parts for watches and jewelry, small inserts, cutting tools and micro-machined work pieces. Visitors can see this machine in action at the show.

