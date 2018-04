High Tech Laser and Polishing's purchase has the capability of traveling 62" × 31" × 42" with 2,200-lb weight capacity.

High Tech Laser and Polishing purchased hi large, four-axis laser to expand its engraving and texturing capacity. This is a closeup of the laser that High Tech Laser and Polishing purchased. Previous Next

High Tech Laser and Polishing has purchased a large four-axis laser to expand its laser engraving and laser texturing capabilities. The new laser machine has the capability of traveling 62" × 31" × 42" with 2,200-lb weight capacity. High Tech Laser and Polishing offers laser engraving, laser texturing, mold polishing and laser welding services. The company is in booth S31007 at NPE2018.

NPE2018 Exhibitor High Tech Laser & Polishing Booth: S31007 View Showroom