Plantgistix Expands and Adds New Services

In addition to major space expansion, Plantgistix has added resin drying and volumetric blending to its services.

Houston-based Plantgistix, a leading provider of in-plant, contract packaging and specialty services to the plastic resin industry has completed a 330,000 sq.ft. expansion, boosting its total space to 10 million sq.ft. The expansion, recently celebrated with an open house event, also supports the company’s addition of new services: plastics resin drying and volumetric blending. The company specializes in the handling of plastic resin of various types, primarily PE and its variations including high-EVA content PE, EVOH, PVOH and PC resins.