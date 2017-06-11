PLASTICS Adds Educational Event Targeting Executives to NPE2018

New series of half-day symposia with networking lunches will feature speakers from financial institutions, consumer brands, plastics manufacturing companies and national associations.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) said The Plastics Leadership Summit will provide industry and end-market senior management an educational outlet as well as a chance to network with peers and speakers at NPE2018.

The summit, for which there is a separate registration fee, will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday—May 8-10—from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Speakers and presentation are organized by broader themes assigned to each day: Profit (Tuesday), Product (Wednesday) and Production (Thursday).

On Tuesday, May 8, the Profit track will cover topics such as capital sourcing for growth and acquisition, company valuation and corporate financial strategies. Speakers and panelists include:

Sharon Miller, Managing Director, Bank of America

Charlie Gailliot, Partner, Goldman Sachs

Craig Staub, Managing Principal, Odyssey Partners

John Hart, Managing Director, Plante Moran Corporate Finance

Sam Smith III, Senior VP, Customers Bank Commercial Finance

On Wednesday, May 9, the Product track is geared towards senior business development, sales and marketing, and product/divisional business managers with insights into projected demand for markets like aerospace, medical, food and beverage, lawn and garden, and more. Speakers and panelists include:

Theresa Hermel-Davidock, Worldwide Director, Core Technologies, Becton Dickinson

Stephen Livernois, VP Procurement, Becton Dickinson

Rene Lammers, Sr. VP Global Beverage R&D, PepsiCo

Catherine Hawkins, Senior Director of Procurement, The Boeing Company

Jay Olson, Materials, Engineering and Technology Manager, John Deere

Scott Farmer, Executive Vice President, Berry Plastics

Finally, on Thursday, May 10, the Production track will cover topics ranging from workforce development and additive (3D and 4D) manufacturing, as well as “smart manufacturing”. Speakers and panelists include:

Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

Greg Haye, General Manager Materials & Process Development Center, Local Motors, Inc.

Tim Weber, Global Head of 3D Materials and Advanced Applications, Hewlett Packard Inc.

Peter Stansky, Digitalization Development Manager, Siemens, Inc.

In addition to the Plastics Leadership Summit,there will be an additional eight specialized education programs at NPE2018.

New educational programs include The 3D Printing Workshop,presented by Additive Manufacturing and Plastics Technology Magazines; The Bottle Zone Technical Forum, hosted by PETplanet and the International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT); and the Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit.

Returning educational programs at NPE2018 include the Agricultural Plastics Recycling Conference, ANTEC, the Carpet America Recovery Effort, Plastics Industry Insights—IHS Markit, and Seminarios Latinoamericanos