PET Resin, container resin
Digital Demos | 1 MINUTE READ

Preventative Maintenance Cleaning System

In this Digital Demo, iD Additives reviews the functionality of its iD Eco-Pro 360 cart.

iD Additives’ iD Eco-Pro 360 cart is a Preventative Maintenance Cleaning System with a pump and filter combination unit. It removes, protects and helps prevent rust within the cooling passages, heat exchangers and water lines. The built-in filter function allows the Eco-Pro 360 solution to remain at peak performance for optimal reusability.

