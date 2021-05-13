Preventative Maintenance Cleaning System
In this Digital Demo, iD Additives reviews the functionality of its iD Eco-Pro 360 cart.
iD Additives’ iD Eco-Pro 360 cart is a Preventative Maintenance Cleaning System with a pump and filter combination unit. It removes, protects and helps prevent rust within the cooling passages, heat exchangers and water lines. The built-in filter function allows the Eco-Pro 360 solution to remain at peak performance for optimal reusability.
