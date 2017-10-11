First-Ever Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Concentrates Create Strong, Conductive Composites

JEC Group recognizes OCSiAl’s Tuball Matrix as most innovative raw material for composites.

Russia’s OCSiAl (U.S. office in Columbus, Ohio), the world’s largest manufacturer of single-wall carbon nanotubes, was among 12 innovative companies recognized by the JEC Group at JEC Asia 2017, held in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1-3. OCSiAl’s Tuball Matrix—the first-ever single-wall carbon nanotube-based pre-dispersed concentrate—was named the most innovative raw material for composite applications.

Tuball Matrix can be applied both as a reinforcing and as a conductive additive, enabling manufacturers to develop next-generation high-performance conductive, strong and lightweight products. A variety of high-performance materials and end-use products containing nanotubes was displayed by OSCiAl. Included were composite gas pressure cylinders modified with Tuball nanotubes, which are now being used for storage and transportation of compressed air and in breathing apparatus. Tuball nanotubes provide conductivity; increase the CFRP cylinder’s maximum working pressure, fracture toughness, impact strength and damage resistance; and contribute to its light weight.

OCSiAl’s Tuball nanotubes are the first single-wall carbon nanotubes to be available in a wide range of industries. They boast superior conductivity-to-weight ratio, high-temperature resistance, and strength and flexibility compared to conventional additives. These nanotubes are said to gain traction starting from 0.01% of the total compound weight.

“Tuball Matrix is already being applied by hundreds of OCSiAl’s partners around the world in their production processes, and we are excited by the fact that our technology has now also been acknowledged by such an authoritative organization as JEC Group. Tuball Matrix was specially developed to facilitate the effective incorporation of nanotubes into materials. “This technology is leading to the rapid expansion of nanotube applications is a wide range of end products,” said Youngsup Kim, OCSiAl’s Asia Pacific commercial director.