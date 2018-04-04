It’s Time Your Vacuum Pumps Join the IIoT Table

Vacuum pumps are at the heart of the plastics processing operation and can cause major production delays when they fail. Add them to your IIoT toolbox with Vacuum Pump Analyzer from MachineSense.

Hidden in the confines of your vacuum conveying pump is crucial information that will help you boost efficiency and predict equipment failures. Often located in isolated, hard-to-reach places, they’re easy to forget. However, vacuum pumps are at the heart of the plastics processing application, transporting resins and materials for production, and can cause major delays and expenses when they fail.

The shops and plants that are increasingly implementing IIoT platforms on the shop floor recognize that big data can have an impact on productivity. Web-connected monitoring allows you to have a constant pulse on your equipment and predict failures before the damage occurs. So why leave vacuum pumps disconnected?