Mack Molding Adds ‘Largest Press in New England’

The 2360-ton Haitian press has a 268-oz shot capacity and the ability to handle 40,000-lb molds.

Mack Molding, Arlington, Vt., has invested more than $1 million at its Cavendish, Vt., plant with a 2360-ton Haitian press having a 268-oz shot capacity and ability to handle 40,000-lb molds. “While our southern division (located in Inman, S.C., and Statesville, N.C.) has long been lauded for its capabilities in large-part molding, our new Cavendish press represents expanded ground for the northern team,” said Jeff Somple, Mack president. Before now, the largest press in the northern division was 1650 tons. Of the new press, Somple said, “We believe it is the largest press in New England.” (Haitian presses are sold here by Absolute Haitian, Worcester, Mass.)

Because of the increase in mold sizes that the new press can handle, Mack also upgraded the crane system in Cavendish and added a robot to handle large parts.

In addition to this announcement, Mack showed off some recent large-part projects at its booth at the MD&M East show in NYC in June. One was a PC/ABS door for a medical sterilizing cabinet. It utilizes external gas assist and incorporates 26 metal inserts that are inserted after molding. Other secondary operations on this part are machining, painting, and silk-screening.